Who's Playing
Chicago @ Charlotte
Current Records: Chicago 11-15; Charlotte 13-15
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.96 points per matchup before their contest on Wednesday. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. ET. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Charlotte Hornets will be looking to get back in the win column.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Chicago ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 120-112 win over the Indiana Pacers. The top scorer for the Bulls was shooting guard Zach LaVine (30 points).
Meanwhile, the game between Charlotte and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Hornets falling 122-110 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Charlotte was up 33-17 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 33 points along with seven boards. Rozier's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.
Chicago's win brought them up to 11-15 while Charlotte's defeat pulled them down to 13-15. The Bulls are 4-6 after wins this year, and the Hornets are 6-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Charlotte have won ten out of their last 19 games against Chicago.
- Jan 22, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 110
- Feb 20, 2020 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 93
- Dec 13, 2019 - Charlotte 83 vs. Chicago 73
- Nov 23, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Charlotte 115
- Oct 23, 2019 - Charlotte 126 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. Chicago 118
- Oct 26, 2018 - Charlotte 135 vs. Chicago 106
- Oct 24, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Apr 03, 2018 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 17, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 120
- Mar 13, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 02, 2017 - Chicago 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 23, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 91
- Feb 08, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 05, 2015 - Charlotte 102 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 13, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Charlotte 97
- Nov 03, 2015 - Charlotte 130 vs. Chicago 105