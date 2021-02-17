Who's Playing

Chicago @ Charlotte

Current Records: Chicago 11-15; Charlotte 13-15

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.96 points per matchup before their contest on Wednesday. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. ET. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Charlotte Hornets will be looking to get back in the win column.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Chicago ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 120-112 win over the Indiana Pacers. The top scorer for the Bulls was shooting guard Zach LaVine (30 points).

Meanwhile, the game between Charlotte and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Hornets falling 122-110 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Charlotte was up 33-17 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 33 points along with seven boards. Rozier's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Chicago's win brought them up to 11-15 while Charlotte's defeat pulled them down to 13-15. The Bulls are 4-6 after wins this year, and the Hornets are 6-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won ten out of their last 19 games against Chicago.