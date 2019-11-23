How to watch Hornets vs. Bulls: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 6-10; Chicago 5-11
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. If the matchup is anything like the Hornets' 126-125 win from the last time they met October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Charlotte came up short against the Washington Wizards on Friday, falling 125-118. SF Miles Bridges put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Miami Heat, falling 116-108.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.70% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Charlotte have won eight out of their last 15 games against Chicago.
- Oct 23, 2019 - Charlotte 126 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. Chicago 118
- Oct 26, 2018 - Charlotte 135 vs. Chicago 106
- Oct 24, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Apr 03, 2018 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 17, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 120
- Mar 13, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 02, 2017 - Chicago 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 23, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 91
- Feb 08, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 05, 2015 - Charlotte 102 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 13, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Charlotte 97
- Nov 03, 2015 - Charlotte 130 vs. Chicago 105
