How to watch Hornets vs. Bulls: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 6-10; Chicago 5-11

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. If the matchup is anything like the Hornets' 126-125 win from the last time they met October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Charlotte came up short against the Washington Wizards on Friday, falling 125-118. SF Miles Bridges put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Miami Heat, falling 116-108.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.70% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Charlotte have won eight out of their last 15 games against Chicago.