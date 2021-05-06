Who's Playing

Chicago @ Charlotte

Current Records: Chicago 26-39; Charlotte 32-33

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. Charlotte will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.

Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Monday, losing 106-94. Chicago was down 83-63 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Chicago was point guard Coby White (23 points).

Meanwhile, Charlotte narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Detroit Pistons 102-99. Among those leading the charge for the Hornets was point guard LaMelo Ball, who had 23 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Chicago against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Chicago is now 26-39 while Charlotte sits at 32-33. Charlotte is 14-17 after wins this season, and Chicago is 15-23 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte and Chicago both have ten wins in their last 20 games.