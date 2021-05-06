Who's Playing
Chicago @ Charlotte
Current Records: Chicago 26-39; Charlotte 32-33
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. Charlotte will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.
Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Monday, losing 106-94. Chicago was down 83-63 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Chicago was point guard Coby White (23 points).
Meanwhile, Charlotte narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Detroit Pistons 102-99. Among those leading the charge for the Hornets was point guard LaMelo Ball, who had 23 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Chicago against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Chicago is now 26-39 while Charlotte sits at 32-33. Charlotte is 14-17 after wins this season, and Chicago is 15-23 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Charlotte and Chicago both have ten wins in their last 20 games.
- Apr 22, 2021 - Chicago 108 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 22, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 110
- Feb 20, 2020 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 93
- Dec 13, 2019 - Charlotte 83 vs. Chicago 73
- Nov 23, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Charlotte 115
- Oct 23, 2019 - Charlotte 126 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. Chicago 118
- Oct 26, 2018 - Charlotte 135 vs. Chicago 106
- Oct 24, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Apr 03, 2018 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 17, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 120
- Mar 13, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 02, 2017 - Chicago 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 23, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 91
- Feb 08, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 05, 2015 - Charlotte 102 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 13, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Charlotte 97
- Nov 03, 2015 - Charlotte 130 vs. Chicago 105