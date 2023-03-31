Who's Playing
Chicago @ Charlotte
Current Records: Chicago 36-40; Charlotte 26-51
What to Know
This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.32 points per contest. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. The Hornets will be strutting in after a victory while Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Charlotte came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, sneaking past 137-134. Power forward P.J. Washington (43 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, Chicago lost to the Los Angeles Lakers at home by a decisive 121-110 margin. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.
The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Chicago's loss took them down to 36-40 while Charlotte's win pulled them up to 26-51. P.J. Washington will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 43 points, five assists and six rebounds on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Chicago's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Bulls are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Chicago have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Charlotte.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Chicago 114 vs. Charlotte 98
- Jan 26, 2023 - Charlotte 111 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 02, 2022 - Chicago 106 vs. Charlotte 88
- Apr 08, 2022 - Charlotte 133 vs. Chicago 117
- Feb 09, 2022 - Chicago 121 vs. Charlotte 109
- Nov 29, 2021 - Chicago 133 vs. Charlotte 119
- May 06, 2021 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 99
- Apr 22, 2021 - Chicago 108 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 22, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 110
- Feb 20, 2020 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 93
- Dec 13, 2019 - Charlotte 83 vs. Chicago 73
- Nov 23, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Charlotte 115
- Oct 23, 2019 - Charlotte 126 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. Chicago 118
- Oct 26, 2018 - Charlotte 135 vs. Chicago 106
- Oct 24, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Apr 03, 2018 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 17, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 120
- Mar 13, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 02, 2017 - Chicago 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 23, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 91
- Feb 08, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 05, 2015 - Charlotte 102 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 13, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Charlotte 97
- Nov 03, 2015 - Charlotte 130 vs. Chicago 105