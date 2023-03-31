Who's Playing

Chicago @ Charlotte

Current Records: Chicago 36-40; Charlotte 26-51

What to Know

This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.32 points per contest. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. The Hornets will be strutting in after a victory while Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Charlotte came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, sneaking past 137-134. Power forward P.J. Washington (43 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Chicago lost to the Los Angeles Lakers at home by a decisive 121-110 margin. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Chicago's loss took them down to 36-40 while Charlotte's win pulled them up to 26-51. P.J. Washington will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 43 points, five assists and six rebounds on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Chicago's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bulls are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Charlotte.