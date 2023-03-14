Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Charlotte

Current Records: Cleveland 43-27; Charlotte 22-48

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Spectrum Center. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Hornets are out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Cavaliers snuck past Charlotte with a 114-108 victory. Cleveland's point guard Darius Garland did his thing and had 28 points and six assists along with six boards.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Charlotte's defeat took them down to 22-48 while Cleveland's win pulled them up to 43-27. Allowing an average of 117.46 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Charlotte.