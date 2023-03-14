Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Charlotte
Current Records: Cleveland 43-27; Charlotte 22-48
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Spectrum Center. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Hornets are out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Cavaliers snuck past Charlotte with a 114-108 victory. Cleveland's point guard Darius Garland did his thing and had 28 points and six assists along with six boards.
Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Charlotte's defeat took them down to 22-48 while Cleveland's win pulled them up to 43-27. Allowing an average of 117.46 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 12, 2023 - Cleveland 114 vs. Charlotte 108
- Nov 18, 2022 - Cleveland 132 vs. Charlotte 122
- Mar 02, 2022 - Charlotte 119 vs. Cleveland 98
- Feb 04, 2022 - Cleveland 102 vs. Charlotte 101
- Nov 01, 2021 - Cleveland 113 vs. Charlotte 110
- Oct 22, 2021 - Charlotte 123 vs. Cleveland 112
- Apr 23, 2021 - Charlotte 108 vs. Cleveland 102
- Apr 14, 2021 - Cleveland 103 vs. Charlotte 90
- Dec 23, 2020 - Cleveland 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 02, 2020 - Charlotte 109 vs. Cleveland 106
- Dec 18, 2019 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 19, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Cleveland 99
- Nov 13, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Charlotte 89
- Nov 03, 2018 - Charlotte 126 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 28, 2018 - Cleveland 118 vs. Charlotte 105
- Nov 24, 2017 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 15, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Charlotte 107
- Mar 24, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 31, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Charlotte 109
- Dec 10, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Charlotte 105
- Nov 13, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 93
- Apr 03, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Charlotte 103
- Feb 24, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Charlotte 103
- Feb 03, 2016 - Charlotte 106 vs. Cleveland 97
- Nov 27, 2015 - Cleveland 95 vs. Charlotte 90