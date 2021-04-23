Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Charlotte

Current Records: Cleveland 21-37; Charlotte 28-30

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET April 23 at Spectrum Center. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Thursday, Charlotte lost to the Chicago Bulls on the road by a decisive 108-91 margin. Charlotte was down 88-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Devonte' Graham (16 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Cleveland strolled past Chicago with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 121-105. The Cavaliers' point guard Collin Sexton did his thing and had 30 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Charlotte ended up a good deal behind Cleveland when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 103-90. Can Charlotte avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Charlotte.