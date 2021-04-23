Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Charlotte
Current Records: Cleveland 21-37; Charlotte 28-30
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET April 23 at Spectrum Center. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Thursday, Charlotte lost to the Chicago Bulls on the road by a decisive 108-91 margin. Charlotte was down 88-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Devonte' Graham (16 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, Cleveland strolled past Chicago with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 121-105. The Cavaliers' point guard Collin Sexton did his thing and had 30 points and seven assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Charlotte ended up a good deal behind Cleveland when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 103-90. Can Charlotte avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Charlotte.
- Apr 14, 2021 - Cleveland 103 vs. Charlotte 90
- Dec 23, 2020 - Cleveland 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 02, 2020 - Charlotte 109 vs. Cleveland 106
- Dec 18, 2019 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 19, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Cleveland 99
- Nov 13, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Charlotte 89
- Nov 03, 2018 - Charlotte 126 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 28, 2018 - Cleveland 118 vs. Charlotte 105
- Nov 24, 2017 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 15, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Charlotte 107
- Mar 24, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 31, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Charlotte 109
- Dec 10, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Charlotte 105
- Nov 13, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 93
- Apr 03, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Charlotte 103
- Feb 24, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Charlotte 103
- Feb 03, 2016 - Charlotte 106 vs. Cleveland 97
- Nov 27, 2015 - Cleveland 95 vs. Charlotte 90