Who's Playing

Boston @ Charlotte

Current Records: Boston 31-12; Charlotte 11-32

What to Know

This Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.6 points per contest. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte has some work to do to even out the 5-20 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

The Hornets came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, falling 124-114. Power forward Jalen McDaniels wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; McDaniels picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Boston and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Boston wrapped it up with a 109-98 victory on the road. Boston's point guard Marcus Smart filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes in addition to six rebounds.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 13 of their 19 home games.

Boston's win lifted them to 31-12 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 11-32. If the Celtics want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Hornets' point guard LaMelo Ball, who had 32 points and seven assists, and center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $105.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 20 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.