Who's Playing

Boston @ Charlotte

Current Records: Boston 32-28; Charlotte 29-30

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are 3-15 against the Boston Celtics since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Hornets have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Boston at 1 p.m. ET April 25 at Spectrum Center. The odds don't look promising for Charlotte, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 108-102 victory. Small forward Miles Bridges (25 points), power forward P.J. Washington (25 points), and shooting guard Terry Rozier (25 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte. P.J. Washington's performance made up for a slower game against the Chicago Bulls this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 109-104 to the Brooklyn Nets. The losing side was boosted by small forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 38 points and ten boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Tatum has had at least ten rebounds.

Charlotte's win lifted them to 29-30 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 32-28. Miles Bridges will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Boston's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Charlotte.