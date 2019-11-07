How to watch Hornets vs. Celtics: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
How to watch Hornets vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 4-3; Boston 5-1
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets head home again on Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hornets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They escaped with a win against the Indiana Pacers by the margin of a single basket, 122-120. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 35-20 deficit.
Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they still walked away with an 119-113 victory. SF Gordon Hayward had a stellar game for Boston as he had 39 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards.
Their wins bumped the Hornets to 4-3 and Boston to 5-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte is second worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 3.43 on average. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Boston comes into the contest boasting the fourth most blocked shots per game in the league at 6.5. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Boston have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 23, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Boston 117
- Jan 30, 2019 - Boston 126 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 19, 2018 - Charlotte 117 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 28, 2018 - Boston 134 vs. Charlotte 106
- Dec 27, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Boston 90 vs. Charlotte 87
- Apr 08, 2017 - Boston 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 16, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Boston 96 vs. Charlotte 88
- Oct 29, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 11, 2016 - Charlotte 114 vs. Boston 100
- Dec 23, 2015 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 12, 2015 - Boston 98 vs. Charlotte 93
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bledsoe tries to dribble ball inbounds
Bledsoe momentarily thought he was in a pickup game during Wednesday night's win over the Clippers
-
Simmons suffers sprained shoulder
Simmons injured his shoulder in the first quarter against the Jazz when he crashed into Royce...
-
Isaiah Thomas timeline: From BOS to WAS
Thomas forced his way into the starting lineup after just three games with the Wizards
-
Simmons not shooting outside a concern
Simmons has yet to attempt a single shot from beyond 14 feet so far this season
-
Report: Kenneth Faried to play in China
Faried had a strong second half last season with the Houston Rockets, but will now play in...
-
Bucks vs. Clippers odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Clippers vs. Bucks game 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans