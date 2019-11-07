How to watch Hornets vs. Celtics: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 4-3; Boston 5-1

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets head home again on Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hornets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They escaped with a win against the Indiana Pacers by the margin of a single basket, 122-120. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 35-20 deficit.

Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they still walked away with an 119-113 victory. SF Gordon Hayward had a stellar game for Boston as he had 39 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards.

Their wins bumped the Hornets to 4-3 and Boston to 5-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte is second worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 3.43 on average. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Boston comes into the contest boasting the fourth most blocked shots per game in the league at 6.5. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Boston have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.