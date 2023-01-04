Who's Playing
Memphis @ Charlotte
Current Records: Memphis 23-13; Charlotte 10-28
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.11 points per matchup. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Memphis will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 121-115 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, winning 118-108. It was another big night for Memphis' point guard Ja Morant, who had 35 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. At 6-12 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Grizzlies aren't so hot on the road, where they are 5-11-2.
The Hornets were pulverized by Memphis 130-99 in the teams' previous meeting last November. Maybe Charlotte will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.89
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won eight out of their last 15 games against Memphis.
