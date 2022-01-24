Through 2 Quarters

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are way out in front at halftime with a 58-44 lead over the Charlotte Hornets.

Atlanta has been led by point guard Trae Young, who so far has 18 points and four assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is John Collins' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Charlotte has been relying on the performance of power forward Miles Bridges, who has 12 points in addition to four boards.

This is the first time the Hornets have been down going into the third quarter in the past six games.

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Charlotte

Current Records: Atlanta 20-25; Charlotte 26-20

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Spectrum Center. If the contest is anything like the Hornets' 130-127 victory from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Charlotte took their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday by a conclusive 121-98 score. Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Terry Rozier led the charge as he had 24 points and nine assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Atlanta proved too difficult a challenge. Atlanta skirted past Miami 110-108. The Hawks can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points, and point guard Trae Young, who had 28 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Charlotte up to 26-20 and Atlanta to 20-25. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte is third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 114.2 on average. The Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hornets slightly, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.

Injury Report for Charlotte

Gordon Hayward: Out (Foot)

Jalen McDaniels: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Atlanta