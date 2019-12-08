How to watch Hornets vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 9-15; Atlanta 5-17

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.77 points per game. Atlanta and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Spectrum Center. If the contest is anything like Charlotte's 129-120 win from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The matchup between Atlanta and the Brooklyn Nets last week was not particularly close, with the Hawks falling 130-118. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Trae Young, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 39 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against Brooklyn last Friday, falling 111-104. PG Devonte' Graham put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 29 points and eight assists.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Atlanta is third worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.8 on average. The Hornets have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Hornets are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.