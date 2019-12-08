How to watch Hornets vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Hornets vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 9-15; Atlanta 5-17
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.77 points per game. Atlanta and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Spectrum Center. If the contest is anything like Charlotte's 129-120 win from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The matchup between Atlanta and the Brooklyn Nets last week was not particularly close, with the Hawks falling 130-118. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Trae Young, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 39 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against Brooklyn last Friday, falling 111-104. PG Devonte' Graham put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 29 points and eight assists.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Atlanta is third worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.8 on average. The Hornets have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hornets are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 09, 2019 - Charlotte 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Nov 28, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 25, 2018 - Atlanta 124 vs. Charlotte 123
- Nov 06, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Atlanta 102
- Mar 15, 2018 - Charlotte 129 vs. Atlanta 117
- Jan 31, 2018 - Charlotte 123 vs. Atlanta 110
- Jan 26, 2018 - Charlotte 121 vs. Atlanta 110
- Oct 20, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Atlanta 91
- Apr 11, 2017 - Atlanta 103 vs. Charlotte 76
- Mar 20, 2017 - Charlotte 105 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 17, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 18, 2016 - Charlotte 100 vs. Atlanta 96
- Feb 28, 2016 - Atlanta 87 vs. Charlotte 76
- Jan 13, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Atlanta 84
- Nov 01, 2015 - Atlanta 94 vs. Charlotte 92
- Oct 30, 2015 - Atlanta 97 vs. Charlotte 94
