How to watch Hornets vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Utah @ Charlotte

Current Records: Utah 17-11; Charlotte 13-18

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Utah Jazz at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center after a few days off. Utah should still be riding high after a victory, while Charlotte will be looking to right the ship.

Charlotte needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-98 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. PG Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 111-106 win. SG Donovan Mitchell was the offensive standout of the game for the Jazz, as he had 30 points and five assists along with five boards.

Charlotte isn't expected to pull this one out (Utah is favored by 6), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Hornets are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Hornets came up short against the Jazz when the two teams previously met in April, falling 111-102. Maybe the Hornets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.