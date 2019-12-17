How to watch Hornets vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Charlotte

Current Records: Sacramento 12-14; Charlotte 12-17

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are 2-7 against the Charlotte Hornets since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. Sacramento's road trip will continue as they head to Charlotte's court at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Sacramento will be seeking to avenge the 118-111 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played October 30th.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Kings' strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 47 turnovers -- the Kings prevailed over Golden State 100-79. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Sacramento had established a 79-59 advantage.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Charlotte on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 107-85 loss to the Indiana Pacers. SF Miles Bridges wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 12-14 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 12-17. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hornets are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.5 on average. The Kings have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last nine games against Sacramento.