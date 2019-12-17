How to watch Hornets vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Hornets vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Charlotte
Current Records: Sacramento 12-14; Charlotte 12-17
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are 2-7 against the Charlotte Hornets since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. Sacramento's road trip will continue as they head to Charlotte's court at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Sacramento will be seeking to avenge the 118-111 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played October 30th.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Kings' strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 47 turnovers -- the Kings prevailed over Golden State 100-79. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Sacramento had established a 79-59 advantage.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Charlotte on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 107-85 loss to the Indiana Pacers. SF Miles Bridges wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Sacramento's victory lifted them to 12-14 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 12-17. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hornets are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.5 on average. The Kings have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Charlotte have won seven out of their last nine games against Sacramento.
- Oct 30, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 17, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Sacramento 104 vs. Charlotte 97
- Jan 22, 2018 - Charlotte 112 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 02, 2018 - Charlotte 131 vs. Sacramento 111
- Feb 25, 2017 - Charlotte 99 vs. Sacramento 85
- Jan 28, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Jan 25, 2016 - Charlotte 129 vs. Sacramento 128
- Nov 23, 2015 - Charlotte 127 vs. Sacramento 122
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Mavs' Doncic (ankle) 'progressing well'
Doncic injured his ankle early in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat
-
CP3 leads 26-point comeback vs. Bulls
Chris Paul helped the Thunder match their largest comeback in franchise history on Monday night
-
Rockets come back from 25 down vs. Spurs
The Rockets got their revenge against the Spurs on Monday
-
Mavericks end Bucks' 18-game streak
Porzingis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds and hit two huge 3s to seal the win in the...
-
Rui injured by groin kick from teammate
The Wizards' top draft pick fell victim to friendly fire on Monday
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 16 lineups, picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans