Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Charlotte
Current Records: Sacramento 1-4; Charlotte 3-3
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are 3-11 against the Charlotte Hornets since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. If the contest is anything like Charlotte's 124-123 victory from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Miami Heat this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 119-113 win. Sacramento's shooting guard Kevin Huerter looked sharp as he shot 7-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Charlotte ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 120-113 win over the Golden State Warriors. Among those leading the charge for Charlotte was power forward P.J. Washington, who had 31 points along with seven boards. Washington had some trouble finding his footing against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Washington's points were the most he has had all season.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Kings, who are 3-2 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Sacramento to 1-4 and the Hornets to 3-3. Allowing an average of 118.80 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 10, 2021 - Charlotte 124 vs. Sacramento 123
- Nov 05, 2021 - Sacramento 140 vs. Charlotte 110
- Mar 15, 2021 - Charlotte 122 vs. Sacramento 116
- Feb 28, 2021 - Charlotte 127 vs. Sacramento 126
- Dec 17, 2019 - Charlotte 110 vs. Sacramento 102
- Oct 30, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 17, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Sacramento 104 vs. Charlotte 97
- Jan 22, 2018 - Charlotte 112 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 02, 2018 - Charlotte 131 vs. Sacramento 111
- Feb 25, 2017 - Charlotte 99 vs. Sacramento 85
- Jan 28, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Jan 25, 2016 - Charlotte 129 vs. Sacramento 128
- Nov 23, 2015 - Charlotte 127 vs. Sacramento 122