Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Charlotte

Current Records: Sacramento 1-4; Charlotte 3-3

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are 3-11 against the Charlotte Hornets since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. If the contest is anything like Charlotte's 124-123 victory from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Miami Heat this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 119-113 win. Sacramento's shooting guard Kevin Huerter looked sharp as he shot 7-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Charlotte ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 120-113 win over the Golden State Warriors. Among those leading the charge for Charlotte was power forward P.J. Washington, who had 31 points along with seven boards. Washington had some trouble finding his footing against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Washington's points were the most he has had all season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Kings, who are 3-2 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 1-4 and the Hornets to 3-3. Allowing an average of 118.80 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.