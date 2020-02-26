How to watch Hornets vs. Knicks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

New York @ Charlotte

Current Records: New York 17-40; Charlotte 19-38

What to Know

The New York Knicks haven't won a game against the Charlotte Hornets since Dec. 14 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Knicks are staying on the road to face off against Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. New York staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

New York ended up a good deal behind the Houston Rockets when they played on Monday, losing 123-112. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett (21 points) was the top scorer for New York.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was pulverized by the Indiana Pacers 119-80 on Tuesday. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-44. Point guard Terry Rozier had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

The losses put the Knicks at 17-40 and Charlotte at 19-38. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.8 on average. Charlotte has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 206

Series History

Charlotte have won ten out of their last 16 games against New York.