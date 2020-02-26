How to watch Hornets vs. Knicks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
New York @ Charlotte
Current Records: New York 17-40; Charlotte 19-38
What to Know
The New York Knicks haven't won a game against the Charlotte Hornets since Dec. 14 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Knicks are staying on the road to face off against Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. New York staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
New York ended up a good deal behind the Houston Rockets when they played on Monday, losing 123-112. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett (21 points) was the top scorer for New York.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was pulverized by the Indiana Pacers 119-80 on Tuesday. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-44. Point guard Terry Rozier had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
The losses put the Knicks at 17-40 and Charlotte at 19-38. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.8 on average. Charlotte has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.93
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 206
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won ten out of their last 16 games against New York.
- Jan 28, 2020 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 92
- Nov 16, 2019 - Charlotte 103 vs. New York 102
- Jan 28, 2019 - Charlotte 101 vs. New York 92
- Dec 14, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Charlotte 124
- Dec 09, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. New York 107
- Mar 26, 2018 - Charlotte 137 vs. New York 128
- Mar 17, 2018 - New York 124 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 18, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. New York 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - New York 118 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 27, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Charlotte 107
- Nov 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. New York 102
- Nov 25, 2016 - New York 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 06, 2016 - Charlotte 111 vs. New York 97
- Jan 23, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 84
- Nov 17, 2015 - New York 102 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Charlotte 95 vs. New York 93
