How to watch Hornets vs. Knicks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New York @ Charlotte

Current Records: New York 13-34; Charlotte 15-31

What to Know

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 110.59 points per contest. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after a few days off. New York will need to watch out since the Hornets have now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.

Charlotte received a tough blow last week as they fell 116-103 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Shooting guard Malik Monk put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely New York's strategy against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. New York strolled past Brooklyn with points to spare, taking the matchup 110-97. Power forward Julius Randle (22 points) and small forward Marcus Morris (21 points) were the top scorers for New York.

The Hornets are now 15-31 while the Knicks sit at 13-34. The Knicks are 3-9 after wins this season, and the Hornets are 7-23 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 209

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won nine out of their last 15 games against New York.