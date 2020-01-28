How to watch Hornets vs. Knicks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Hornets vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Charlotte
Current Records: New York 13-34; Charlotte 15-31
What to Know
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 110.59 points per contest. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after a few days off. New York will need to watch out since the Hornets have now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.
Charlotte received a tough blow last week as they fell 116-103 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Shooting guard Malik Monk put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely New York's strategy against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. New York strolled past Brooklyn with points to spare, taking the matchup 110-97. Power forward Julius Randle (22 points) and small forward Marcus Morris (21 points) were the top scorers for New York.
The Hornets are now 15-31 while the Knicks sit at 13-34. The Knicks are 3-9 after wins this season, and the Hornets are 7-23 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Hornets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 209
Series History
Charlotte have won nine out of their last 15 games against New York.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Charlotte 103 vs. New York 102
- Jan 28, 2019 - Charlotte 101 vs. New York 92
- Dec 14, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Charlotte 124
- Dec 09, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. New York 107
- Mar 26, 2018 - Charlotte 137 vs. New York 128
- Mar 17, 2018 - New York 124 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 18, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. New York 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - New York 118 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 27, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Charlotte 107
- Nov 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. New York 102
- Nov 25, 2016 - New York 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 06, 2016 - Charlotte 111 vs. New York 97
- Jan 23, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 84
- Nov 17, 2015 - New York 102 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Charlotte 95 vs. New York 93
