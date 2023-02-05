Who's Playing

Orlando @ Charlotte

Current Records: Orlando 21-32; Charlotte 15-39

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. The Hornets and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Spectrum Center. Allowing an average of 118.59 points per game, Charlotte has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Detroit Pistons. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of power forward P.J. Washington, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Orlando was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, winning 127-120. Among those leading the charge for Orlando was point guard Cole Anthony, who had 20 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Charlotte is now 15-39 while the Magic sit at 21-32. Orlando is 8-12 after wins this year, and Charlotte is 11-27 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 19 out of their last 27 games against Orlando.