How to watch Hornets vs. Nuggets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Charlotte
Current Records: Denver 41-20; Charlotte 21-40
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Spectrum Center. The Nuggets won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.
Denver received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 116-100 to the Golden State Warriors. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Denver was the far and away favorite. Power forward Paul Millsap (18 points), small forward Will Barton (18 points), power forward Mason Plumlee (16 points), and center Nikola Jokic (16 points) were the top scorers for Denver.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was just a bucket shy of a win on Tuesday and fell 104-103 to the San Antonio Spurs. Charlotte was up 36-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorers for them were point guard Terry Rozier (20 points) and power forward P.J. Washington (19 points).
This next game looks promising for the Nuggets, who are favored by a full 10 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 29-29-3 against the spread.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Denver 100 vs. Charlotte 86
- Jan 05, 2019 - Denver 123 vs. Charlotte 110
- Dec 07, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Denver 107
- Feb 05, 2018 - Denver 121 vs. Charlotte 104
- Oct 25, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Denver 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Charlotte 122 vs. Denver 114
- Mar 04, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 19, 2016 - Denver 101 vs. Charlotte 93
- Jan 10, 2016 - Denver 95 vs. Charlotte 92
