How to watch Hornets vs. Nuggets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Denver @ Charlotte

Current Records: Denver 41-20; Charlotte 21-40

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Spectrum Center. The Nuggets won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

Denver received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 116-100 to the Golden State Warriors. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Denver was the far and away favorite. Power forward Paul Millsap (18 points), small forward Will Barton (18 points), power forward Mason Plumlee (16 points), and center Nikola Jokic (16 points) were the top scorers for Denver.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was just a bucket shy of a win on Tuesday and fell 104-103 to the San Antonio Spurs. Charlotte was up 36-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorers for them were point guard Terry Rozier (20 points) and power forward P.J. Washington (19 points).

This next game looks promising for the Nuggets, who are favored by a full 10 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 29-29-3 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Denver have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.