How to watch Hornets vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 3-3; Indiana 3-3

What to Know

Indiana has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Indiana is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

The Pacers had enough points to win and then some against Chicago on Sunday, taking their contest 108-95. SF Thaddeus Young had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 12 points on 6-for-13 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Golden State on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 93-87 win. Charlotte F Dwayne Bacon looked sharp as he had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: Fox Sports Carolina
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Charlotte have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana.

  • Feb 11, 2019 - Indiana 99 vs. Charlotte 90
  • Jan 20, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Charlotte 95
  • Nov 21, 2018 - Charlotte 127 vs. Indiana 109
  • Apr 10, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. Indiana 93
  • Apr 08, 2018 - Indiana 123 vs. Charlotte 117
  • Feb 02, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Indiana 126
  • Jan 29, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Charlotte 96
  • Mar 15, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Charlotte 77
  • Mar 06, 2017 - Charlotte 100 vs. Indiana 88
  • Dec 12, 2016 - Indiana 110 vs. Charlotte 94
  • Nov 07, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 100
  • Mar 04, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 101
  • Feb 26, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Indiana 95
  • Feb 10, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Indiana 95
