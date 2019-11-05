How to watch Hornets vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 3-3; Indiana 3-3

What to Know

Indiana has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Indiana is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

The Pacers had enough points to win and then some against Chicago on Sunday, taking their contest 108-95. SF Thaddeus Young had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 12 points on 6-for-13 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Golden State on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 93-87 win. Charlotte F Dwayne Bacon looked sharp as he had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Charlotte have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana.