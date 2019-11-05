How to watch Hornets vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Hornets vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 3-3; Indiana 3-3
What to Know
Indiana has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Indiana is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
The Pacers had enough points to win and then some against Chicago on Sunday, taking their contest 108-95. SF Thaddeus Young had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 12 points on 6-for-13 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Golden State on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 93-87 win. Charlotte F Dwayne Bacon looked sharp as he had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
Charlotte have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indiana.
- Feb 11, 2019 - Indiana 99 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 20, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Charlotte 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Charlotte 127 vs. Indiana 109
- Apr 10, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. Indiana 93
- Apr 08, 2018 - Indiana 123 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 02, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Indiana 126
- Jan 29, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 15, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Charlotte 77
- Mar 06, 2017 - Charlotte 100 vs. Indiana 88
- Dec 12, 2016 - Indiana 110 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 04, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Feb 26, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 10, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Indiana 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Spurs vs. Hawks odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Spurs vs. Hawks on Tuesday 10,000 times.
-
Curry still plans to play in Olympics
Curry's summer will likely be a lot more open with the Warriors a long shot to make the playoffs
-
Knicks' Fizdale slams load management
Barrett played 41 minutes on Sunday, and is fifth in the league in minutes per game
-
John Collins suspended 25 games
The Hawks' playoff hopes just took a big dip as they've lost their top big man to a lengthy...
-
Butler hints at drama in Philadelphia
Butler also didn't appreciate the way that his decision to sign with the Heat was received
-
Report: Hawks' Young to return Tuesday
Young will be back for Atlanta after missing two games with a right ankle sprain he suffered...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans