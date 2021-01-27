Who's Playing
Indiana @ Charlotte
Current Records: Indiana 10-7; Charlotte 7-10
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Indiana Pacers since Nov. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Hornets will take on Indiana at 7 p.m. ET at home. The Pacers should still be feeling good after a win, while Charlotte will be looking to get back in the win column.
Charlotte came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 117-108. Despite the defeat, Charlotte got a solid performance out of small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 24 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Indiana strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 129-114. Indiana can attribute much of their success to point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 36 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds. Brogdon hadn't helped his team much against Toronto this past Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Brogdon's points were the most he has had all season.
Charlotte is now 7-10 while Indiana sits at 10-7. Indiana is 4-5 after wins this year, and the Hornets are 3-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Charlotte and Indiana both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
