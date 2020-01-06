How to watch Hornets vs. Pacers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Hornets vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Charlotte
Current Records: Indiana 22-14; Charlotte 15-23
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hornets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They won 123-120 over the Dallas Mavericks. PG Terry Rozier and PG Devonte' Graham were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points, eight dimes and six rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 dimes.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Indiana on Saturday, but luck did not. They dropped the ball, starting off the new year with a 116-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Indiana got a solid performance out of C Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Charlotte suffered a grim 107-85 defeat to Indiana the last time the two teams met in last December. A big part of the Hornets' success was Graham, so the Pacers will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pacers are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Charlotte have won nine out of their last 16 games against Indiana.
- Dec 15, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Charlotte 85
- Nov 05, 2019 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 120
- Feb 11, 2019 - Indiana 99 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 20, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Charlotte 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Charlotte 127 vs. Indiana 109
- Apr 10, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. Indiana 93
- Apr 08, 2018 - Indiana 123 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 02, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Indiana 126
- Jan 29, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 15, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Charlotte 77
- Mar 06, 2017 - Charlotte 100 vs. Indiana 88
- Dec 12, 2016 - Indiana 110 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 04, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Feb 26, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 10, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Indiana 95
