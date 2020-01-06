How to watch Hornets vs. Pacers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Charlotte

Current Records: Indiana 22-14; Charlotte 15-23

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hornets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They won 123-120 over the Dallas Mavericks. PG Terry Rozier and PG Devonte' Graham were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points, eight dimes and six rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 dimes.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Indiana on Saturday, but luck did not. They dropped the ball, starting off the new year with a 116-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Indiana got a solid performance out of C Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Charlotte suffered a grim 107-85 defeat to Indiana the last time the two teams met in last December. A big part of the Hornets' success was Graham, so the Pacers will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pacers are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Charlotte have won nine out of their last 16 games against Indiana.