Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Charlotte

Current Records: New Orleans 1-0; Charlotte 1-0

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are home Friday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Charlotte's strategy against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Everything went the Hornets' way against San Antonio as they made off with a 129-102 win. With Charlotte ahead 68-47 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but P.J. Washington led the charge as he had 17 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, New Orleans made easy work of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and carried off a 130-108 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 98-78 advantage. They got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was Zion Williamson out in front picking up 25 points in addition to nine boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both the Hornets and the Pelicans swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.34

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won eight out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.