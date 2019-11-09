How to watch Hornets vs. Pelicans: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Hornets vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 4-3; New Orleans 1-7
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 124 points per contest. They will challenge the Charlotte Hornets on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. New Orleans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.38 points per game.
The game between the Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors on Friday was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Pelicans falling 122-104. The Pelicans were down 97-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, Charlotte has to be aching after a bruising 108-87 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. PG Terry Rozier had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only three points on 1-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.91
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
Series History
New Orleans have won six out of their last eight games against Charlotte.
- Apr 03, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. New Orleans 109
- Dec 02, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Charlotte 109
- Mar 13, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Charlotte 115
- Jan 24, 2018 - New Orleans 101 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 11, 2017 - New Orleans 125 vs. Charlotte 122
- Nov 19, 2016 - New Orleans 121 vs. Charlotte 116
- Mar 09, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. New Orleans 113
- Jan 15, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Charlotte 107
