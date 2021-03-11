Who's Playing

Detroit @ Charlotte

Current Records: Detroit 10-26; Charlotte 17-18

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Charlotte Hornets since Oct. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET March 11 at Spectrum Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where Charlotte won 87-76, we could be in for a big score.

The Pistons came up short against the New York Knicks last week, falling 114-104. Detroit was down 93-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Wayne Ellington (17 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Charlotte last Wednesday. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-102 on the road. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Charlotte had established a 98-76 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 23 points and nine assists in addition to five steals and five rebounds, and shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 31 points.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 17-16-3 against the spread.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 17-18 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 10-26. We'll see if the Hornets can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Detroit.