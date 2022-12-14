Who's Playing

Detroit @ Charlotte

Current Records: Detroit 7-22; Charlotte 7-20

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.19 points per contest. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Detroit Pistons will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Spectrum Center. If the game is anything like Detroit's 127-126 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Sunday, losing 131-113. Power forward P.J. Washington had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Pistons came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, falling 124-117. Detroit's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Charlotte is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.49

Odds

The Hornets are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Detroit.