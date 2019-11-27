How to watch Hornets vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Hornets vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 6-12; Detroit 6-11
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets are home on Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 4 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.
It looks like the Hornets got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Monday, they lost to the Miami Heat by a decisive 117-100 margin.
As for Detroit, Detroit has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Orlando Magic. Detroit strolled past Orlando with points to spare, taking the matchup 103-88. Detroit SG Luke Kennard looked sharp as he had 20 points and seven assists. Kennard's performance made up for a slower contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
Detroit's win lifted them to 6-11 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 6-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are stumbling into the game with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 40.9 on average. The Pistons have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.50
Odds
The Pistons are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Nov 15, 2019 - Charlotte 109 vs. Detroit 106
- Apr 07, 2019 - Charlotte 104 vs. Detroit 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Charlotte 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Dec 12, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 11, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Detroit 103
- Feb 25, 2018 - Charlotte 114 vs. Detroit 98
- Jan 15, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Detroit 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Charlotte 90
- Feb 23, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Detroit 115 vs. Charlotte 114
- Dec 07, 2016 - Charlotte 87 vs. Detroit 77
- Nov 29, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Charlotte 89
- Mar 25, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Charlotte 105
- Mar 11, 2016 - Charlotte 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Dec 07, 2015 - Charlotte 104 vs. Detroit 84
