How to watch Hornets vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 6-12; Detroit 6-11

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are home on Wednesday, but with the point spread against them by 4 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

It looks like the Hornets got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Monday, they lost to the Miami Heat by a decisive 117-100 margin.

As for Detroit, Detroit has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Orlando Magic. Detroit strolled past Orlando with points to spare, taking the matchup 103-88. Detroit SG Luke Kennard looked sharp as he had 20 points and seven assists. Kennard's performance made up for a slower contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Detroit's win lifted them to 6-11 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 6-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are stumbling into the game with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 40.9 on average. The Pistons have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.50

Odds

The Pistons are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Charlotte have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.