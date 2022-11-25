Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Charlotte
Current Records: Minnesota 10-8; Charlotte 5-14
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets and the Minnesota Timberwolves are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (5-5-4), but not for long. Charlotte has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Timberwolves at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Spectrum Center. If the game is anything like Minnesota's 126-120 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Hornets have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Charlotte secured a 107-101 W over Philadelphia. Shooting guard Terry Rozier (22 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
As for the Timberwolves, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 115-101 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Minnesota's power forward Karl-Anthony Towns did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 11 boards, and eight dimes.
The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their eight home games.
Charlotte is now 5-14 while the Timberwolves sit at 10-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte has only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Minnesota's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.78
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Charlotte and Minnesota both have five wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Minnesota 126 vs. Charlotte 120
- Nov 26, 2021 - Charlotte 133 vs. Minnesota 115
- Mar 03, 2021 - Charlotte 135 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 12, 2021 - Charlotte 120 vs. Minnesota 114
- Feb 12, 2020 - Charlotte 0 vs. Minnesota 0
- Oct 25, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Charlotte 99
- Mar 21, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Minnesota 106
- Dec 05, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 20, 2017 - Charlotte 118 vs. Minnesota 102
- Nov 05, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 03, 2016 - Minnesota 125 vs. Charlotte 120
- Nov 15, 2016 - Charlotte 0 vs. Minnesota 0
- Mar 07, 2016 - Minnesota 0 vs. Charlotte 0
- Nov 10, 2015 - Charlotte 0 vs. Minnesota 0