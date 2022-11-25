Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Charlotte

Current Records: Minnesota 10-8; Charlotte 5-14

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets and the Minnesota Timberwolves are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (5-5-4), but not for long. Charlotte has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Timberwolves at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Spectrum Center. If the game is anything like Minnesota's 126-120 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Hornets have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Charlotte secured a 107-101 W over Philadelphia. Shooting guard Terry Rozier (22 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

As for the Timberwolves, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 115-101 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Minnesota's power forward Karl-Anthony Towns did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 11 boards, and eight dimes.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their eight home games.

Charlotte is now 5-14 while the Timberwolves sit at 10-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte has only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Minnesota's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.78

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charlotte and Minnesota both have five wins in their last 14 games.