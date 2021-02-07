Who's Playing
Washington @ Charlotte
Current Records: Washington 5-14; Charlotte 10-13
What to Know
This Sunday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.16 points per game. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Wizards found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 122-95 punch to the gut against the Miami Heat this past Friday. Washington was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 71-43. Shooting guard Bradley Beal wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington; Beal played for 27 minutes but put up just seven points on 1-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Utah Jazz when they played this past Friday, losing 138-121. Despite the defeat, Charlotte got a solid performance out of point guard LaMelo Ball, who had 34 points and eight assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Washington is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.
Washington had enough points to win and then some against the Hornets when the two teams previously met in January of last year, taking their contest 121-107. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Charlotte have won ten out of their last 19 games against Washington.
