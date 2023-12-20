Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Atlanta 11-15, Houston 13-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.88

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Rockets are heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Rockets are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

The matchup between the Rockets and the Cavaliers on Monday hardly resembled the 108-91 effort from their previous meeting. Houston fell to Cleveland 135-130. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Rockets in their matchups with the Cavaliers: they've now lost three in a row.

The Rockets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 17 assists. VanVleet continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Hawks and the Pistons didn't disappoint and broke past the 246.5 point over/under on Monday. Atlanta secured a 130-124 W over Detroit.

The Hawks got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Trae Young out in front who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 15 assists. The contest was Young's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Houston's loss dropped their record down to 13-11. As for Atlanta, their victory bumped their record up to 11-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Hawks in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 128-122 win. Do the Rockets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a 3-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.