Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Brooklyn 15-33, Houston 32-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Space City Home Network

CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.19

What to Know

Nets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Nets will be strutting in after a victory while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Having struggled with seven losses in a row, the Nets finally turned things around against the Hornets on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 104-83 margin over Charlotte. The match marked Brooklyn's most dominant win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 120-119 to the Grizzlies.

Even though they lost, the Rockets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Grizzlies only pulled down nine.

Brooklyn's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-33. As for Houston, their defeat dropped their record down to 32-14.

While only the Nets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Rockets, as the team is favored by a full 14.5 points. This contest will be Brooklyn's 21st straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-12 against the spread).

The Nets skirted past the Rockets 106-104 when the teams last played back in January of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a big 14.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 14-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.