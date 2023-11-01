Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Charlotte 1-2, Houston 0-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.88

What to Know

The Hornets have played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, Charlotte couldn't handle Brooklyn and fell 133-121. That's two games in a row now that the Hornets have lost by exactly 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 106-95 to Golden State. The Rockets found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

Charlotte now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Charlotte's first time playing on the road this season.

The Hornets couldn't quite finish off the Rockets in their previous matchup back in April and fell 112-109. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

Series History

Houston and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.