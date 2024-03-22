3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Rockets and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 105-94.

The Rockets entered the match having won six straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Bulls step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Chicago 34-35, Houston 33-35

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Bulls have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Toyota Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Bulls proved they can win big on Saturday (they won by 29) but on Monday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Portland 110-107.

The Bulls got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was DeMar DeRozan out in front who scored 28 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ayo Dosunmu, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Rockets had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.2 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Tuesday. They put the hurt on Washington with a sharp 137-114 win. The score was close at the half, but the Rockets pulled away in the second half with 77 points.

Jalen Green had a dynamite game for the Rockets, shooting 7-for-13 from deep and dropping a double-double on 42 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Green has scored all season. Amen Thompson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

Chicago has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 34-35 record this season. As for Houston, they pushed their record up to 33-35 with that win, which was their fifth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Rockets when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 124-119 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a 3.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Houston and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.