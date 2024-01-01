Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Detroit 3-29, Houston 15-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center. The Pistons are hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses.

The Pistons scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Toronto and snuck past 129-127.

The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists. The game was Cunningham's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 131-127 hit to the loss column at the hands of Philadelphia.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Fred VanVleet, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten assists. Those 33 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jalen Green, who scored 31 points along with six rebounds.

Detroit's win ended a 14-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-29. As for Houston, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season.

The Pistons are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 12-19-1 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-3 ATS vs. Houston across their last nine meetings.

The Pistons came up short against the Rockets in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 121-115. Can the Pistons avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 9-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.