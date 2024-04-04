Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Golden State 41-34, Houston 38-37

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.63

What to Know

The Warriors are 10-0 against the Rockets since May of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Warriors will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Warriors waltzed into their game on Tuesday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They managed a 104-100 win over the Mavericks. That's two games straight that Golden State has won by exactly four points.

Meanwhile, the Rockets couldn't handle the Timberwolves on Tuesday and fell 113-106. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Houston in their matchups with Minnesota: they've now lost three in a row.

Golden State is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 41-34 record this season. As for Houston, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of away wins and brought them to 38-37.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets (currently ranked third) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 45.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Rockets in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 121-116 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Warriors since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last 3 years.