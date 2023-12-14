3rd Quarter Report

The Rockets and the Grizzlies have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. The Rockets have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Grizzlies 57-43.

The Rockets entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Grizzlies step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Memphis 6-16, Houston 11-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Grizzlies fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game as the odds are decidedly against them.

On Monday, Memphis couldn't handle Dallas and fell 120-113.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points and 2 assists. Those 41 points set a new season-high mark for he.

Meanwhile, the Rockets entered their tilt with the Spurs with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Houston walked away with a 93-82 victory over San Antonio on Monday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.6% better than the opposition, as the Rockets' was.

Memphis has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-16 record this season. As for Houston, their victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies might still be hurting after the devastating 111-91 loss they got from the Rockets in their previous matchup back in November. Can the Grizzlies avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 9.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rockets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.

Nov 22, 2023 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 91

Mar 24, 2023 - Memphis 151 vs. Houston 114

Mar 22, 2023 - Memphis 130 vs. Houston 125

Mar 01, 2023 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 99

Oct 21, 2022 - Memphis 129 vs. Houston 122

Mar 20, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Houston 98

Mar 06, 2022 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 112

Dec 11, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 106

Nov 15, 2021 - Memphis 136 vs. Houston 102

Mar 29, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Houston 110

Injury Report for the Rockets

Victor Oladipo: out (Knee)

Amen Thompson: out (Illness)

Injury Report for the Grizzlies