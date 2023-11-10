Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: New Orleans 4-4, Houston 4-3
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
What to Know
The Rockets are 2-8 against the Pelicans since February of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Houston Rockets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 10th at Toyota Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Rockets will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Even though the Rockets have not done well against the Lakers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Houston blew past Los Angeles 128-94. With the Rockets ahead 66-45 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green were among the main playmakers for the Rockets as the former earned 19 points along with 7 rebounds and the latter earned 28 points along with 7 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 122-101 to Minnesota. The Pelicans were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 72-44.
Houston now has a winning record of 4-3. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Rockets have themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Pelicans , though, as they've only made 44.8% of theirs this season. Given the Rockets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pelicans will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
The Rockets came up short against the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in March, falling 117-107. Can the Rockets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Houston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 218.5 points.
Series History
New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Mar 19, 2023 - New Orleans 117 vs. Houston 107
- Mar 17, 2023 - Houston 114 vs. New Orleans 112
- Jan 04, 2023 - New Orleans 119 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 12, 2022 - New Orleans 119 vs. Houston 106
- Mar 13, 2022 - New Orleans 130 vs. Houston 105
- Feb 08, 2022 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 97
- Feb 06, 2022 - New Orleans 120 vs. Houston 107
- Dec 05, 2021 - Houston 118 vs. New Orleans 108
- Apr 04, 2021 - New Orleans 122 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 09, 2021 - New Orleans 130 vs. Houston 101