Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: New Orleans 4-4, Houston 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The Rockets are 2-8 against the Pelicans since February of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Houston Rockets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 10th at Toyota Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Rockets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though the Rockets have not done well against the Lakers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Houston blew past Los Angeles 128-94. With the Rockets ahead 66-45 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green were among the main playmakers for the Rockets as the former earned 19 points along with 7 rebounds and the latter earned 28 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 122-101 to Minnesota. The Pelicans were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 72-44.

Houston now has a winning record of 4-3. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Rockets have themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Pelicans , though, as they've only made 44.8% of theirs this season. Given the Rockets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pelicans will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The Rockets came up short against the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in March, falling 117-107. Can the Rockets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.