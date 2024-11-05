3rd Quarter Report
A win for the Rockets would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a 81-75 lead against the Knicks.
If the Rockets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Knicks will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: New York 3-2, Houston 3-3
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: MSG Network
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
What to Know
The Knicks are 8-2 against the Rockets since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The New York Knicks will be staying on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:45 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Knicks will be strutting in after a win while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Knicks are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. Everything went their way against the Pistons on Friday as the Knicks made off with a 128-98 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-46.
The Knicks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jalen Brunson, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points plus five assists and two steals. What's more, Brunson also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highesthe's posted since back in March. Karl-Anthony Towns was another key player, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.
The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.
Meanwhile, the Rockets fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Warriors on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to Golden State 127-121. Houston has struggled against Golden State recently, as the game was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.
Tari Eason put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds.
New York now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 3-3.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).
Odds
New York is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 219 points.
