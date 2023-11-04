Who's Playing
Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: Sacramento 2-2, Houston 1-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
What to Know
The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Kings took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.
The Rockets' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They walked away with a 128-119 victory over Charlotte. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as the Rockets did.
Meanwhile, Sacramento was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 102-101 to Golden State.
Domantas Sabonis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for four straight games. Less helpful for the Kings was Keegan Murray's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.
Houston's win bumped their record up to 1-3. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.
While only the Rockets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking Houston against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.
The Rockets couldn't quite finish off the Kings in their previous matchup back in February and fell 130-128. Can the Rockets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Sacramento is a 3-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 221 points.
Series History
Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Sacramento 130 vs. Houston 128
- Feb 06, 2023 - Sacramento 140 vs. Houston 120
- Jan 13, 2023 - Sacramento 139 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 11, 2023 - Sacramento 135 vs. Houston 115
- Apr 01, 2022 - Sacramento 122 vs. Houston 117
- Mar 30, 2022 - Sacramento 121 vs. Houston 118
- Jan 16, 2022 - Houston 118 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 14, 2022 - Sacramento 126 vs. Houston 114
- Mar 11, 2021 - Sacramento 125 vs. Houston 105
- Jan 02, 2021 - Houston 102 vs. Sacramento 94