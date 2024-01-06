Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Boston 27-7, Indiana 20-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Boston Celtics will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune on Saturday.

The Celtics entered their match on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past Utah 126-97. With the Celtics ahead 71-40 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Jayson Tatum was his usual excellent self, scoring 30 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Pacers came tearing into Friday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by a 150-116 margin over Atlanta. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 262-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Pacers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Myles Turner led the charge by scoring 27 points along with five rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and 18 assists.

Boston's win was their 17th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 27-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.1 points per game. As for Indiana, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-14 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.5 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Pacers, though, as they've been averaging only 40.4 rebounds per game. Given the Celtics' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pacers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics came up short against the Pacers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 122-112. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Haliburton, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten rebounds, and 13 assists. Now that the Celtics know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Boston is a solid 6-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 247.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.