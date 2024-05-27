Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Indiana Pacers

Regular Season Records: Boston 64-18, Indiana 47-35

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, May 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $67.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 3, Indiana 0

The Celtics are 8-2 against the Pacers since February of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Celtics will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

The Celtics are headed into the game having just posted their closest victory since December 29, 2023 on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pacers and snuck past 114-111. The win was all the more spectacular given Boston was down by 18 with 2:43 left in the second quarter.

Jayson Tatum was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against the Pacers on Thursday. Al Horford was another key contributor, going 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points.

The Celtics are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Pacers 3-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Celtics can seal the deal or if the Pacers earn another chance to play this season.

Odds

Boston is a big 7.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.