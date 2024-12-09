3rd Quarter Report
The Hornets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 102-98 lead against the Pacers.
The Hornets entered the matchup with eight straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it nine. Can they turn things around, or will the Pacers hand them another loss? Only time will tell.
Who's Playing
Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Charlotte 6-17, Indiana 10-14
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte
- Ticket Cost: $15.04
What to Know
The Pacers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Charlotte Hornets at 5:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Having struggled with four losses in a row, the Pacers finally turned things around against the Bulls on Friday. They came out on top against Chicago by a score of 132-123. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for Indiana considering their 90-point performance the matchup before.
The Pacers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 23 points in addition to eight assists and two steals. What's more, Haliburton also posted a 55.6% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November.
Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight defeat. They took a 116-102 bruising from the Cavaliers. The over/under was set at 218.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Indiana's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-14. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 6-17.
The Pacers might still be hurting after the devastating 103-83 defeat they got from the Hornets when the teams last played back in November. Will the Pacers have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Indiana is a big 11.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 221.5 points.
Series History
Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Nov 08, 2024 - Charlotte 103 vs. Indiana 83
- Feb 12, 2024 - Charlotte 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 04, 2024 - Indiana 115 vs. Charlotte 99
- Dec 20, 2023 - Indiana 144 vs. Charlotte 113
- Nov 04, 2023 - Charlotte 125 vs. Indiana 124
- Mar 20, 2023 - Charlotte 115 vs. Indiana 109
- Jan 08, 2023 - Indiana 116 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 16, 2022 - Indiana 125 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 26, 2022 - Charlotte 158 vs. Indiana 126
- Dec 29, 2021 - Charlotte 116 vs. Indiana 108