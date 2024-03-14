3rd Quarter Report

Down four at the end of the second quarter, the Bulls now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 93-85 lead against the Pacers. The Bulls' offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Monday with time still left to play.

The Bulls came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Chicago 31-34, Indiana 37-29

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Pacers are heading back home. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 13th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Pacers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pacers proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against Oklahoma City by a score of 121-111.

The Pacers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Myles Turner out in front who scored 24 points along with four blocks. Turner didn't help the Pacers' cause all that much against the Magic on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest. Pascal Siakam was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulls gave up the first points and the most points on Monday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 127-92 bruising that Dallas dished out on Monday. The Bulls were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 62-42.

Indiana pushed their record up to 37-29 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Chicago, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 31-34.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers strolled past the Bulls in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 120-104. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 230 points.

Series History

Indiana and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.