Cleveland Cavaliers @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Cleveland 2-3, Indiana 2-2

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.49

The Pacers will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

It's hard to win when you make 15 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Pacers found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against Boston, falling 155-104. The Pacers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 75-54.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They managed a 95-89 win over New York.

This is the second loss in a row for Indiana and nudges their season record down to 2-2. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 104.5 points per game. As for Cleveland, their win bumped their record up to 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cavaliers in their previous matchup on Saturday, winning 125-113. Do the Pacers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cavaliers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Cleveland is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.