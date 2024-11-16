Halftime Report

Down three at the end of the first quarter, the Heat now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 61-55, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Heat came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Miami 4-6, Indiana 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.08

What to Know

The Pacers and the Heat are an even 5-5 against one another since October of 2021, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will welcome the Miami Heat at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Pacers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 224.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 94-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic. The loss hurts even more since Indiana was up 38-26 with 9:17 left in the second.

Meanwhile, the Heat fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Pistons on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Detroit by a score of 123-121. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Miami, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

The Heat might have lost, but man, Tyler Herro was a machine: he went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance gave Herro a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Miami, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

Going forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

The Pacers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Heat in their previous meeting back in April, sneaking past 117-115. Do the Pacers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Heat turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.