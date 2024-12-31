Halftime Report

Down two at the end of the first quarter, the Pacers now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bucks 64-53.

The Pacers came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Milwaukee 16-14, Indiana 16-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking a road trip to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers have the home-court advantage, but the Bucks are expected to win by 1.5 points.

The experts predicted the Bucks would be headed in after a victory, but the Bulls made sure that didn't happen. The Bucks took a 116-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulls. Milwaukee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Damian Lillard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists. The game was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Pacers made the experts look like fools on Sunday as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Celtics. They came out on top against Boston by a score of 123-114.

Among those leading the charge was Tyrese Haliburton, who went 11 for 19 en route to 31 points plus seven assists and six rebounds.

Milwaukee's loss dropped their record down to 16-14. As for Indiana, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-17 record this season.

The Bucks were able to grind out a solid win over the Pacers in their previous matchup back in November, winning 129-117. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pacers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 230 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.