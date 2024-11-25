Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: New Orleans 4-13, Indiana 7-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Indiana Pacers will get right back to it and host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pelicans took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pacers, who come in off a win.

The Pacers took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They walked away with a 115-103 victory over the Wizards. The contest marked Indiana's most dominant win of the season so far.

The Pacers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Pascal Siakam, who earned 22 points plus six assists and six rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists. What's more, Haliburton also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in April.

The Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only posted 24.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to the Warriors 112-108.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

With the victory, Indiana broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 7-10. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-13.

Going forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

The Pacers came up short against the Pelicans in their previous matchup on November 1st, falling 125-118. Will the Pacers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.