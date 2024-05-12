Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers

Regular Season Records: New York 50-32, Indiana 47-35

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ABC

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Indiana 1, New York 2

Two dominant guards in Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers will face off against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff match at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Knicks are out to put a dent in the Pacers' postseason run, something the Knicks tried (and failed) to do on Friday. The Pacers secured a 111-106 W over the Knicks.

The Knicks' loss came about despite a quality game from Donte DiVincenzo, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 2 assists. DiVincenzo is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for six straight games.

The Pacers are behind at the moment, as the Knicks currently lead the series 2-1. Check back here after the game to see if the Pacers can even up the series or if the Knicks can really take the lead.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.