Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers
Regular Season Records: New York 50-32, Indiana 47-35Current Series Standings: Indiana 1, New York 2
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $84.15
What to Know
Two dominant guards in Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers will face off against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff match at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
The Knicks are out to put a dent in the Pacers' postseason run, something the Knicks tried (and failed) to do on Friday. The Pacers secured a 111-106 W over the Knicks.
The Knicks' loss came about despite a quality game from Donte DiVincenzo, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 2 assists. DiVincenzo is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for six straight games.
The Pacers are behind at the moment, as the Knicks currently lead the series 2-1. Check back here after the game to see if the Pacers can even up the series or if the Knicks can really take the lead.
Odds
Indiana is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 218.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- May 10, 2024 - Indiana 111 vs. New York 106
- May 08, 2024 - New York 130 vs. Indiana 121
- May 06, 2024 - New York 121 vs. Indiana 117
- Feb 10, 2024 - Indiana 125 vs. New York 111
- Feb 01, 2024 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 30, 2023 - Indiana 140 vs. New York 126
- Apr 09, 2023 - Indiana 141 vs. New York 136
- Apr 05, 2023 - New York 138 vs. Indiana 129
- Jan 11, 2023 - New York 119 vs. Indiana 113
- Dec 18, 2022 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 106