Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 23-5, Indiana 15-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The Thunder are 2-8 against the Pacers since November of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking a road trip to square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Thunder sitting on three straight wins and the Pacers on five.

Last Monday, the Thunder strolled past the Wizards with points to spare, taking the game 123-105.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an outrageously good game as he almost dropped a double-double on 41 points and nine rebounds. The matchup was his 18th in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Thunder was Luguentz Dort's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Thunder smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They are 6-1 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Warriors on Monday, but they still walked away with a 111-105 victory.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were among the main playmakers for the Pacers as the former dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. Turner is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last four games he's played.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 23-5 record this season. As for Indiana, their win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 15-15.

Looking forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their 21st straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 12-8 against the spread).

The Thunder ended up a good deal behind the Pacers when the teams last played back in April, losing 126-112. Can the Thunder avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.