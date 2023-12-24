1st Quarter Report
Fortunes may be turning around for the Magic after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against the Pacers.
If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-11 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with a 14-14 record unless they turn things around.
Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Orlando 16-11, Indiana 14-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 23rd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Pacers are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
The Pacers and the Grizzlies couldn't quite live up to the 246-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Indiana took a 116-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis on Thursday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Pacers have scored all season.
Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to Milwaukee 118-114.
Despite their loss, the Magic saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Franz Wagner, who scored 29 points along with six assists and six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
Indiana's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 14-13. As for Orlando, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-11 record this season.
Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Pacers came up short against the Magic in their previous matchup back in November, falling 128-116. Can the Pacers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Indiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.
Series History
Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Nov 19, 2023 - Orlando 128 vs. Indiana 116
- Feb 25, 2023 - Indiana 121 vs. Orlando 108
- Jan 25, 2023 - Orlando 126 vs. Indiana 120
- Nov 21, 2022 - Indiana 123 vs. Orlando 102
- Nov 19, 2022 - Indiana 114 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 02, 2022 - Indiana 122 vs. Orlando 114
- Feb 28, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Indiana 103
- Feb 02, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Indiana 118
- Apr 25, 2021 - Indiana 131 vs. Orlando 112
- Apr 09, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. Orlando 106